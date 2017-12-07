(Photo Credit: Jen Weisfeld)

Starbucks is spreading the Christmas cheer because starting today they’re serving up their new Christmas Tree Frappuccino. The coffee chain is known for their holiday beverages, but this one might top the list for most festive.

The frozen drink starts off with a Peppermint Mocha Creme Frap and it’s topped with a matcha whipped cream “tree” which is decorated with “caramel drizzle garland” and candied cranberry ornaments. And since no Christmas tree is complete without a tree topper, they finish it off with a strawberry on top.

But if you want to get in on this Christmas time treat, you’d better hurry. The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is only around for a very limited time, from today through Monday, December 11.