STARTING MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $100 gift card to Crocker Park!

All is merry and magical at Crocker Park. Stop by and experience an incredible mix of interactive holiday attractions. Visits with Santa, train rides, unique photo ops, a new outdoor skating rink and a spectacularly-choreographed tree are just a few! Plus all your favorite stores and premiere restaurants! For more info visit crockerpark.com.

Possible matches include:

star102 matchthestarscrockerpark rev0 550x712 Match The Stars Crocker Park Edition

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

Official Rules Here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live