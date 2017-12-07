These are the holiday cookies no one really likes, but won’t admit it.

Jam thumbprints – Sure, they look festive, but haters say jam belongs on toast, not cookies.

– These just always end up looking like a kid’s play-doh project, not something you want to devour. Sugar cookie cutouts – Unless these are topped with frosting and candy, we’re not interested.