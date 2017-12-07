Filed Under:Christmas

These are the holiday cookies no one really likes, but won’t admit it.

  • Jam thumbprints – Sure, they look festive, but haters say jam belongs on toast, not cookies.
  • Crinkle cookies – They don’t always turn out as pretty as the ones on Pinterest and the powdered sugar coating doesn’t really help the flavor.
  • Shortbread – Fine for a cup of tea, but they’re just a little weak for the Christmas cookie game.
  • Florentines – Their lacy edges and layer of chocolate are appealing at first glance, but when you bite into the candied orange peel, it’s too much like fruitcake to enjoy.
  • Snowball cookies – These little powdered sugar-covered goodies are so pretty, but they’re messy and the crumbly, nutty center is kind of a letdown.
  • Molasses cookies – While some love these old fashioned cookies, others complain they taste like tar.
  • Pignoli cookies – An Italian classic, these nut-filled treats are not too sweet and just not as festive-looking as other Christmas cookies.
  • Biscotti – Tasty for dipping in your coffee, but holiday cookie-worthy? Maybe not so much.
  • Spritz cookies – These dry, bland cookies are made with a cookie press and who has room to store one of those things anyway.
  • Cinnamon stars – A classic German cookie that’s lovely to look at but not sweet enough to hit the Christmas cookie bliss point.
  • Candy cane cookies – These just always end up looking like a kid’s play-doh project, not something you want to devour.
  • Sugar cookie cutouts – Unless these are topped with frosting and candy, we’re not interested.
