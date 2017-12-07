Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Sir Elton John performed his 1970 classic “Your Song” on Tuesday (Dec. 5) to honor his late mother; Sheila Farebrother passed away the day before at age 92.

The pop legend performed the song at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany and preceded it with a comment about his mother’s death, Billboard reports. “Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away,” he said. “I’m glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain, but maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked. And I was thinking how I could pay tribute to her tonight, and what song I should choose.”

He told the crowd that he wrote “Your Song” at his mother’s house and added, “I can remember every single minute of writing this song with Bernie [Taupin]. So this is the song I want to dedicate to her. And it’s taken me from nowhere to somewhere. So thank you, mum.”