(Photo Credit: Jen Toohey)

The hottest toy of the holiday season is being sold on third-party marketplaces and Walmart’s website is no exception. Just ask Jen Toohey who actually BOUGHT the fake ones through there!

So, here’s what to look for when purchasing the toy online:

Check the photo of the packaging for any misspelled words and grammar mistakes

If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Fingerlings retail for $14.99 – anything lower is more than likely a fake

The fake Fingerlings have lead in them and can catch on FIRE

WowWee is the ONLY company that makes the authentic Fingerlings

Look for improper Fingerlings brand names such as Happy Monkey, Fun Monkey, Baby Monkey and Finger Monkey

THAT is what Jen Toohey’s “Schmingerlings” looked like.

