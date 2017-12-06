Filed Under:Fingerlings
(Photo Credit: Jen Toohey)

The hottest toy of the holiday season is being sold on third-party marketplaces and Walmart’s website is no exception. Just ask Jen Toohey who actually BOUGHT the fake ones through there!

So, here’s what to look for when purchasing the toy online:

  • Check the photo of the packaging for any misspelled words and grammar mistakes
  • If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Fingerlings retail for $14.99 – anything lower is more than likely a fake
  • The fake Fingerlings have lead in them and can catch on FIRE
  • WowWee is the ONLY company that makes the authentic Fingerlings
  • Look for improper Fingerlings brand names such as Happy Monkey, Fun Monkey, Baby Monkey and Finger Monkey

 

img 8250 WARNING! FAKE Fingerlings Being Sold Through Major Websites

(Photo Credit: Jen Toohey)

THAT is what Jen Toohey’s “Schmingerlings” looked like.

For more information and details, click HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live