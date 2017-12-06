Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For those who can’t catch Hamilton live, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has broken his blockbuster stage production down into a new three-minute video.

Crafted for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the lighthearted clip features Miranda frantically telling the story of Alexander Hamilton, complete with visual effect to help illustrate the tale.

The video also features a cameo from Macey Hensley, the young girl famous for her knowledge of the American presidents. Watch it below.