1. MCDONALD’S IS OFFICIALLY BRINGING BACK THEIR DOLLAR MENU, ALTHOUGH IT WILL ACTUALLY COST A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN JUST A BUCK. STARTING JANUARY 4TH, THE COMPANY IS ROLLING OUT WHAT THEY’RE CALLING THEIR $1-$2-$3 DOLLAR MENU, WHICH FEATURES SEVERAL OF THEIR FOOD OPTIONS IN EACH PRICE RANGE. BY THE WAY, MCDONALD’S HASN’T OFFERED THEIR DOLLAR MENU SINCE 2012. CAN YOU NAME ANY ITEM THAT WAS ON THAT MENU?

FRIES. BURGERS. NUGGETS.

2. THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE IS BANNING THE RUSSIAN OLYMPIC TEAM FROM PARTICIPATING IN THE 2018 WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES. HERE’S THE THING. CLEAN RUSSIAN ATHLETES WITH ZERO DOPING VIOLATIONS CAN PARTICIPATE – BUT THEY WON’T COMPETE FOR THEIR COUNTRY. INSTEAD, THEY’LL BE UNDER THE BANNER “OLYMPIC ATHLETE FROM RUSSIA” AND UNDER THE GENERAL OLYMPIC FLAG, NOT THE RUSSIAN ONE. HOW MANY RINGS MAKE UP THE OLYMPIC LOGO KNOWN AS “THE OLYMPIC RINGS”?

5 – BLUE, YELLOW, BLACK ,RED AND GREEN

3. MEGHAN MARKLE HAS ONLY BEEN OFFICIALLY ON HER WAY TO THE ROYAL FAMILY FOR A WEEK AND WOMEN ARE ALREADY WILLING TO GO TO EXTREMES TO LOOK LIKE HER. IN FACT, A HANDFUL OF NEW YORK-BASED PLASTIC SURGEONS SAY THEY’VE SEEN AN INCREASE IN PATIENTS ASKING TO GO UNDER THE KNIFE TO LOOK MORE LIKE THE FUTURE DUCHESS. TRUE OR FALSE, MEGHAN WAS BORN IN CALIFORNIA?

TRUE – BORN AND RAISED IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

4. PEOPLE JUST COULDN’T GET ENOUGH OF ED SHEERAN IN 2017. ACCORDING TO SPOTIFY, THE SINGER WAS THE MOST STREAMED ARTIST OF THE YEAR, WITH 6.3-BILLION STREAMS. WHO WAS SPOTIFY’S MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTIST? SELENA GOMEZ, TAYLOR SWIFT OR RIHANNA?

RIHANNA (TAYLOR 2ND, SELENA 3RD)

5. SPEAKING OF TAYLOR SWIFT, TAYLOR SWIFT FANS THINK KIM KARDASHIAN REIGNITED THE PAIR’S FEUD EARLIER THIS WEEK AND THEY ARE NOT AT ALL HAPPY. IT ALL

STARTED WHEN KIM POSTED A PIC FROM HUBBY KANYE WEST’S 2016 “FAMOUS” EXHIBIT, WHICH FEATURES MODELS RESEMBLING NAKED CELEBS, INCLUDING ONE OF TAYLOR. TAYLOR’S FANS WERE QUICK TO CALL OUT KIM AND SWARMED THE COMMENTS SECTION OF THE PIC WITH TONS OF RAT EMOJIS. WHICH ANIMAL EMOJI DID PEOPLE SPAM TAYLOR SWIFT WITH BEGINNING BACK IN 2016 AFTER HER BREAKUP WITH DJ CALVIN HARRIS?

SNAKE