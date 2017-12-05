New Facebook App For Children Raising Safety Concerns Among Parents

Facebook’s new app, “messenger kids” is raising some safety concerns.

The company says the app was designed to give parents more control over their children’s online communications, while critics are concerned it’s a way to get kids hooked at an early age.

The app has fun features like sound effects and animation but it also allows parents to monitor messages, which can’t be deleted. Users won’t need a Facebook profile to access the app, and it has no advertisements. Facebook says it’s working on a way to limit how much time children spend using messenger kids.

A preview of the app is available to Apple users only, starting today.