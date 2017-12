Which Season Of American Idol Did THIS Musician Compete On?

HAPPY 33RD BIRTHDAY TO JOE THOMAS! TRUE OR FALSE, JOE THOMAS PLAYS WITH THE CLEVELAND BROWNS?

TRUE

FOR SOME FAMILIES, TAKING THEIR LITTLE ONES TO SIT ON SANTA’S LAP FOR A PHOTO IS A FAVORITE TRADITION. BUT THE DAYS OF TAKING HOME A CHEAP POLAROID MEMENTO OF THE VISIT ARE LONG OVER AND NOW SOME PARENTS ARE SHELLING OUT A SMALL FORTUNE JUST TO CAPTURE THE MAGIC OF THE SANTA VISIT. SANTA LIVES AT THE __ POLE?

NORTH POLE

TODAY IS NATIONAL COOKIE DAY! WHETHER YOUR FAVORITE IS CHOCOLATE CHIP, PEANUT BUTTER, OR OATMEAL RAISIN, ONE THING’S FOR CERTAIN: NATIONAL COOKIE DAY IS ONE OF THE BEST FOOD HOLIDAYS OF THE YEAR. SO, WHICH COOKIE IS AMERICA’S FAVORITE? PEANUT BUTTER, OATMEAL RAISIN OR CHOCOLATE CHIP?

CHOCOLATE CHIP (OATMEAL 5TH, PEANUT BUTTER 3RD)

NETFLIX RECENTLY DEBUTED THE NEW CHRISTMAS MOVIE, “A CHRISTMAS PRINCE.” THE FLICK QUICKLY BEGAN TRENDING AFTER ITS RELEASE. WHY? WELL THE MOVE COULDN’T HAVE COME AT A MORE PERFECT TIME FOLLOWING THE ENGAGEMENT OF THIS PRINCE TO MEGHAN MARKLE. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE PRINCE WHO IS NOW ENGAGED TO MEGHAN MARKLE?

PRINCE HARRY

WHILE KATHARINE MCPHEE AND DAVID FOSTER HAVE YET TO CONFIRM THEIR DATING SITUATION (SHE’S EVEN DENIED THEM BEING A COUPLE), THINGS HAVE BEEN HEATING UP. THE TWO WERE SPOTTED CANOODLING DURING A LUNCH DATE ON THURSDAY IN BEVERLY HILLS. WHICH SEASON OF AMERICAN IDOL DID KATHARINE MCPHEE COMPETE ON?

5TH