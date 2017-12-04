Glenn’s Favorite Things: Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience

It’s hard to put into words just how awesome Kringles Inventionasium Experience is. It’s unlike anything you or your family have ever done during the holidays. Located at Tower City, you meet Kringle’s helpers and make cool toys and ornaments, conduct science experiments and more.

You walk through special passageways, make snow, and also gather clues to bring to Mr Kringle

At the very end, you meet Mr. Kringle privately and it’s amazing and the kids haven’t stopped talking about it!

If you’re looking for a new family tradition, this is certainly it. Get more info and tickets HERE