Glenn’s Favorite Things: Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience

Filed Under: 2017 favorite things, christmas in cleveland, kringles inventionasium experience, things to do at Christmas
Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

It’s hard to put into words just how awesome Kringles Inventionasium Experience is.  It’s unlike anything you or your family have ever done during the holidays.  Located at Tower City, you meet Kringle’s helpers and make cool toys and ornaments,  conduct science experiments and more.

You walk through special passageways, make snow, and also gather clues to bring to Mr Kringle

 

At the very end, you meet Mr. Kringle privately and it’s amazing and the kids haven’t stopped talking about it!

If you’re looking for a new family tradition, this is certainly it.  Get more info and tickets HERE 

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
