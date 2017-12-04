CVS Announces Deal To Buy Aetna

Drugstore giant CVS is buying Aetna insurance in a 69-billion-dollar deal. The agreement was announced yesterday after the boards of both companies unanimously approved it.

CVS says combining the two companies gives them a unique chance to give people access to high-quality healthcare at a lower cost.

If regulators sign off on the mega-merger, CVS would provide a broad range of health services to the 22-million Aetna medical members inside its nationwide network of pharmacies and walk-in clinics. It would also decrease the drugstore giant’s reliance on the retail sales that face increased competition.