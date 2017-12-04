Bid On A 98 Degrees VIP Package Courtesy of Live Nation & 98 Degrees

Listen to Jen & Tim Thursday, December 7th at 7am to bid on a 98 Degrees VIP Package courtesy of Live Nation and 98 Degrees to benefit UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital!
You can also help donate during our Rainbow Radiothon December 8th from 6am until 7pm. For more information on our Rainbow Radiothon and to find out even more ways you can help visit here.
VIP Package Includes:
- 2 tickets to the 98 Degrees show at the Hard Rock Rocksino December 14th (Must be 21 or over)
- Meet & Greet and individual photo op with 98 Degrees
- Private performance
- Autographed 98 Degrees tour poster
- Commemorative VIP Meet & Greet laminate
- Exclusive 98 Degrees merchandise item
- Pre-show merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and ticket pick up