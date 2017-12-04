Bid On A 98 Degrees VIP Package Courtesy of Live Nation & 98 Degrees

Listen to Jen & Tim Thursday, December 7th at 7am to bid on a 98 Degrees VIP Package courtesy of Live Nation and 98 Degrees to benefit UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital!

You can also help donate during our Rainbow Radiothon December 8th from 6am until 7pm. For more information on our Rainbow Radiothon and to find out even more ways you can help visit here.

VIP Package Includes: