Sia Gets Animated for ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Christmas Video

Filed Under: sia
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia gets animated for her latest Christmas single, “Candy Cane Lane.”

Following the star-studded clip for “Santa’s Coming for Us,” Sia’s latest holiday video is a fun animated affair, with the singer facing off against a hungry snow monster. It ends on a cliffhanger to be continued in her next Christmas clip.

The video is the latest to be revealed from Sia’s new holiday album, Everyday is Christmas.  Watch it below.

