As the year starts to wind down, Nameberry is back to tell us what everyone has been naming their newborns this year. Their list of the most popular baby names for 2017 has some repeats from previous years as well as some surprises.

The Top 10 Most Popular Names for Girls

Olivia Cora Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Maia Aurora Amara Ava

The Top 10 Most Popular Names for Boys