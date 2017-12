Do You Know The Answer To THIS “The Big Bang Theory” Question?

1. DECEMBER 1ST IS EAT A RED APPLE DAY! YOU KNOW THE SAYING, “AN APPLE A DAY KEEPS THE WHAT AWAY?”

DOCTOR

2. TAYLOR SWIFT’S, “REPUTATION,” HAS BEEN OUT FOR THREE WEEKS,AND REMAINED AT THE NUMBER ONE SPOT ON THE BILLBOARD 200. BUT IT HASN’T BEEN AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING UNTIL TODAY. WHICH ONE OF THESE IS NOT A MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE? SPOTIFY, PANDORA OR LISTEN TO MUSIC YO

LISTEN TO MUSIC YO

3. IT’S MARRIAGE, TAKE TWO, FOR KALEY CUOCO. “THE BIG BANG THEORY” STAR IS ENGAGED TO KARL COOK. HE POPPED THE QUESTION ON HER 32ND BIRTHDAY. WHO DOES SHE PLAY ON THE BIG BANG THEORY?

PENNY HOFSTADTER

4. OMG TIGER IS BACK! HE GOLFED YESTERDAY, AND DID WELL! OVER/UNDER 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS ON TWITTER FOR TIGER WOODS? UNDER – 6.3 MILLION

5. WELL IT SEEMS OFFICIAL THAT BRITNEY SPEARS HAS A NEW MAN AS THEY WERE MAKING OUT COURTSIDE AT A RECENT LAKERS GAME. DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN ALL WAS RIGHT WITH THE WORLD AND JUSTIN AND BRITNEY WERE TOGETHER? WHAT YEAR DID THEY BREAK UP? 2002? 2004? OR 2006?

2002