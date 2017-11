1. THE NEXT STEP HAS BEEN TAKEN TO MAKE THE BROWNS PERFECT SEASON PARADE 2.0 ACTUALLY HAPPEN. LIFETIME FAN CHRIS MCNEIL SAT DOWN WITH CITY OFFICIALS, AND THE PARADE WOULD BE ON JANUARY 6TH. POOR BROWNIES. HOW MANY REGULAR SEASON GAMES HAVE YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS WON THIS YEAR?

ZERO – THEY SUCK

2. IT MAY HAVE TAKEN A MINUTE, BUT SELENA GOMEZ AND THE WEEKND APPEAR TO HAVE MADE THEIR SPLIT AS FINAL AS FINAL CAN BE: THEY HAVE ERASED EACH OTHER FROM THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILES. THERE IS ONE LETTER MISSING FROM THE WEEKND’S NAME, THAT MAKES IT SLIGHTY DIFFERENT FROM ‘THE WEEKEND’ WHICH LETTER IS IT?

E

3. THE MOST LIKED PHOTO ON INSTAGRAM OF 2017 IS BEYONCE’S ANNOUNCEMENT OF HER PREGNANCY. 11.1 MILLION LIKES ON THAT PIC IF YOU’RE KEEPING TRACK. WHAT IS THE MOST INSTAGRAMMED CITY OF 2017? LONDON? NEW YORK CITY? MIAMI?

NEW YORK CITY

4. IT ALL STARTED NINE MONTHS AGO WHEN DOMINO’S LAUNCHED A WEDDING REGISTRY IN FEBRUARY, SO IT ONLY MAKES SENSE THAT NOW THEY’VE LAUNCHED A BABY REGISTRY, TOO. THE PIZZA CHAIN’S SERVICE ALLOWS LOVED ONES TO BUY DINNER FOR SOON-TO-BE MOMS AND DADS AND NEW PARENTS, AND HAS SOME CUTE TOYS, GIFTS, AND CLOTHES FOR THE LITTLE ONE TOO. PIZZA HUT IS THE MOST POPULAR PIZZA CHAIN FOLLOWED BY DOMINO’S, ANY IDEA WHICH CHAIN CAME IN THIRD PLACE? LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA, CICI’S PIZZA OR PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA?

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA (LITTLE CAESARS 4TH, CICI’S 8TH)

5. ESPN LAID OFF 150 EMPLOYEES YESTERDAY. NETWORK PRESIDENT JOHN SKIPPER SENT A MEMO ON WEDNESDAY STATING THE CUTS “GENERALLY REFLECT DECISIONS TO DO LESS IN CERTAIN INSTANCES AND REDIRECT RESOURCES.” WHAT DOES ESPN STAND FOR?

ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS PROGRAMMING NETWORK