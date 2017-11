It’s been a strange year and nothing highlights that as well as the newest Christmas tree trend: upside down trees. It’s as weird as it sounds, a Christmas tree hanging from the ceiling fully decorated, or sitting in a stand on the ground, completely upside down. The trend has been all over Twitter, but people aren’t sure how to feel about it.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

what’s better than a Christmas tree? an upside down Christmas tree of course #whytho pic.twitter.com/a7MX0cDGuV — Lucy Stafford (@LucyStaffie) November 17, 2017

This is the first time I've seen an upside down tree for sale with a tree stand. My parents have been hanging theirs upside down from the ceiling 1984. pic.twitter.com/OVE1obZlrH — Melissa Carlton (@AuntMo9) November 23, 2017

I used to write for the @Hammacher Schlemmer catalog, and we sold one of these — apparently people like them because they better showcase the ornaments (i.e. they don't hang down & get lost in bushy lower branches) — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) November 23, 2017

Strange.

