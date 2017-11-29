Thank You For 20 Years!

Hey friends,

On November 24th, I celebrated 20 years in Cleveland radio.  19 at our sister station Q104 and the last year here at Star 102.  I graduated from broadcasting school in 1997, and I wanted to get into radio to help people.  Sure, meeting the musical artists I’ve admired was a cool perk, or traveling around the country for remote broadcasts, but I wanted to make people laugh and forget about any problems they  have temporarily.

I remember early on, I was assigned the highly coveted 4am-6am overnight shift.  I was excited to have it but was convinced no one ever listened.  In fact, I don’t think anyone did, until one morning I got to talk with this young girl.  She was having a bad day, confined to a wheel chair , and just down and out.  We talked briefly and I tried to cheer her up and asked what song she wanted to hear to make her feel a bit better.  The call maybe lasted 6 minutes or so.  Fast forward a few months and I received a letter at the station thanking me for saving her life, as she was thinking of suicide.  It was the girl I talked to.  I was so taken back.  I didn’t do anything special, but I was a lifeline at that very moment.  It was at that moment that I realized the power of radio, and more importantly, the power we all possess.

I don’t take my position at Star 102 for granted, as I know what I privilege it is to do this for a living.  I am so excited to come into work everyday and talk to you and hear what’s on your mind.  This city has been so amazing, but it’s the people who make it genuine.  I feel growing up here, it keeps me grounded and connected to each and every one of you.  Something that would be impossible in a bigger market like New York or L.A.

Thank you again for your continued support of Star 102.  If there’s anything I could do for you, please don’t hesitate to ask.

With love,

Glenn

 

 

 

