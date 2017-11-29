Thank You For 20 Years!

Hey friends,

On November 24th, I celebrated 20 years in Cleveland radio. 19 at our sister station Q104 and the last year here at Star 102. I graduated from broadcasting school in 1997, and I wanted to get into radio to help people. Sure, meeting the musical artists I’ve admired was a cool perk, or traveling around the country for remote broadcasts, but I wanted to make people laugh and forget about any problems they have temporarily.

I remember early on, I was assigned the highly coveted 4am-6am overnight shift. I was excited to have it but was convinced no one ever listened. In fact, I don’t think anyone did, until one morning I got to talk with this young girl. She was having a bad day, confined to a wheel chair , and just down and out. We talked briefly and I tried to cheer her up and asked what song she wanted to hear to make her feel a bit better. The call maybe lasted 6 minutes or so. Fast forward a few months and I received a letter at the station thanking me for saving her life, as she was thinking of suicide. It was the girl I talked to. I was so taken back. I didn’t do anything special, but I was a lifeline at that very moment. It was at that moment that I realized the power of radio, and more importantly, the power we all possess.

I don’t take my position at Star 102 for granted, as I know what I privilege it is to do this for a living. I am so excited to come into work everyday and talk to you and hear what’s on your mind. This city has been so amazing, but it’s the people who make it genuine. I feel growing up here, it keeps me grounded and connected to each and every one of you. Something that would be impossible in a bigger market like New York or L.A.

Thank you again for your continued support of Star 102. If there’s anything I could do for you, please don’t hesitate to ask.

With love,

Glenn