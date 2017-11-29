Match The Stars Eton Chagrin Boulevard Edition

STARTING 11/30

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $100 gift card to Eton Chagrin Boulevard!

Shop the best local and national brands this holiday season at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, the premier East side shopping and dining destination in Woodmere. At Eton you’ll find the area’s only Tiffany & Co. store, plus favorites like Anthropologie, The North Face, Free People, Eileen Fisher, Paper Source and Brooks Brothers! Inside the mall are more than 20 locally-owned boutique retailers, all full of unique gift ideas you won’t find anywhere else! Plus – free valet service, gift wrapping and heated underground parking help make holiday shopping even more enjoyable. For more information, visit EtonChagrinBlvd.com.

Possible matches include:

Amys Shoes & Apparel

Anthropologie

Audrey’s Sweet Threads

Brooks Brothers

Free People

Kilgore Trout

la bella vita

Lisa Moran, LTD

Mulholland and Sachs

Tiffany & Co

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*