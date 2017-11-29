Keeping Your Dog Safe This Winter

Maybe your dog loves snow, maybe they’d prefer to be cuddled up on the couch in blankets. Either way, there are some very important things to remember once the temperatures begin to drop.

Never ever leave your dog unattended in the car. It’s not just the heat in the summer that’s dangerous for your pooch, it’s the freezing temps in winter, too. Even letting the car run with the heat blaring for them can be scary — especially if you’re parked in the garage. Unless you know for absolute certainty that you won’t have to leave them unattended in the car, let them stay at home where it’s cozy. Not all dogs have thick fur that keeps them warm. If your dog enjoys playing outside or taking walks when the snow falls, invest in a good coat that covers up their neck, back and belly. Their ears, feet and tails are also prone to frostbite and hypothermia, so try putting a short time limit on outdoor playtime. The sun still shines in the winter. Try to plan your walks around the late mornings and early afternoons; avoid early mornings and late evenings. Don’t leave them outside for longer than you’d feel comfortable in the cold. They like to be warm and cozy inside, too! If you don’t allow your dog to sleep on your bed or couch at night, make sure you’re giving them options other than a cold, hard floor. Blankets, dog-pets, pillows, you name it. Space heaters, radiators and fireplaces pose major threats to all animals so pet-proof whatever additional warming assets you have in your home. Antifreeze is super toxic and can accidentally make its way to your dogs’ paws this winter. Be extra careful where you use it and where your buddy tends to roam.