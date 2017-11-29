How To Celebrate Christmas With Your Pet

Filed Under: Christmas 102

If you’re anything like me, your pet is a huge part of your family. From celebrating birthday parties to including them on dinner plans, your furry friend is just as important as any human. This time of year is no exception.

Here are all the ways you can get festive with your pal.

Get their photo taken with Santa at Crocker Park. Bring your furry friend to meet Mr. Claus himself on Sunday, December 3 or Sunday, December 10 from 6-8p. Learn more here. There are also several other locations around town that will allow you to bring your four-legged family members to meet Santa. Find them here!

Ugly sweaters aren’t just for humans. Many stores now have pet-clothing departments nearly as big as the ones for humans. Okay, maybe not THAT big but pretty darn close. If your pets don’t mind getting dolled up, find them the perfect holiday gear to help them get as festive as you. If they’re not a fan of sweaters, find a collar with a bell or bow. Just don’t force them to do something they’re not comfortable with.

img 4426 How To Celebrate Christmas With Your Pet

Bring them as your shopping buddy. Some stores like Marshall’s and Target allow you to bring your dogs with you as you shop. Be sure to call each location before bringing them and don’t forget their leash, some garbage bags (just in case!) and a comfy pillow to put in the cart. However, just as cars can get too hot in summer, freezing cold temps are just as dangerous for your dog. Leaving the car running involves can be risky too (carbon monoxide), so make sure your shopping trip is kept to only dog-friendly stores.

Make a paw-print ornament. All you need is baking soda, cornstarch, water and their cute little paws. Really, it’s that easy!

Give them their very own stocking. And stuff it with all their favorite treats!

cat christmas How To Celebrate Christmas With Your Pet

How do you make the holiday season special for your pet?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live