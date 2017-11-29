GALLERY! Jen Toohey’s Favorite Things At Ohio Station Outlets

(Photo Credit: Jen Toohey)

Head to Ohio Station Outlets to get ALL of your Christmas shopping done!

I love stocking up on kids clothes for the season – Gymboree, Carters and Children’s Place are a few of my favorites. PLUS – Under Armour Clearance House? This gear is on so many Christmas lists! And this store is the ONLY one of its kind within 600 miles. Pick up something for teachers, service people, mail carriers at Bath and Body Works Outlet, Yankee Candle Outlet or Auntie Annes Pretzels.

And be sure to check out Second Sole Ohio – there are so many local, original items in this spot. More info at OhioStationOutlets.com!

See the gallery HERE.

