FDA Warns “Bone Treats” Pose Danger To Dogs

Filed Under: Dog, fda
Credit: Dreamstime

The Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners to avoid store-bought “bone treats.” The FDA says it has received nearly 70 reports of pets becoming ill and more than a dozen deaths related to the packaged treats.

Unlike real bones, the processed “bone treats” can cause choking, vomiting and blockage of a dog’s digestive tract. Pet retailers often sell the items labeled as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.”

The full consumer advisory along with tips to help keep dogs safe are posted online at fda.gov.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live