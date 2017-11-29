FDA Warns “Bone Treats” Pose Danger To Dogs

The Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners to avoid store-bought “bone treats.” The FDA says it has received nearly 70 reports of pets becoming ill and more than a dozen deaths related to the packaged treats.

Unlike real bones, the processed “bone treats” can cause choking, vomiting and blockage of a dog’s digestive tract. Pet retailers often sell the items labeled as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.”

The full consumer advisory along with tips to help keep dogs safe are posted online at fda.gov.