Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Photo is the Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez may be the queen of Instagram (130 million followers and counting) but Beyoncé earned her own Insta-superlative in 2017. Her pregnancy announcement photo (when she revealed that she and JAY-Z were expecting twins) is the most-liked image of the year. 11.18 million fans hit the heart button when Bey debuted her pregnancy news in a stunning, heavily art-directed shot (via The Verge).

Later in 2017, Bey shared a similar photo with newborns Sir and Rumi, who were one month old at the time. That photo came in fourth place in 2017’s most-liked photos, with 10.27 million likes.

Major personal news dominated the year-end list: In second place, Christiano Ronaldo’s announcement about the birth of his baby daughter earned 11.02 million likes. Placing third was Selena Gomez’ hospital bed photo following her kidney transplant surgery; that photo received 10.31 million likes.

See Bey’s big posts here:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST