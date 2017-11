The Cleveland Clinic Get Fit Healthy Living Expo is happening this weekend at the IX Center!

The action-packed weekend is great for all ages and fitness levels, plus, guests will have the opportunities to learn and enjoy free samples and discounts.

Tickets are on sale now at select Discount Drug Mart locations for $12 and online in advance for $13 (convenience fee included) at IXGetFit.com

For more details, click HERE.