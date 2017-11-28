Holidays at the Higbee Returns to JACK Cleveland Casino

JACK CLEVELAND CASINO TRANSFORMS INTO WHIMSICAL WONDERLAND FOR

SIXTH ANNUAL HOLIDAYS AT THE HIGBEE

JACK Cleveland Casino has transformed into a whimsical wonderland for Holidays at the Higbee. Now in its sixth year, the casino aims to rekindle those treasured feelings of wonder and delight by adding a dash of whimsy to the traditional décor from holidays past when the building housed Higbee’s Department Store.

“Holidays at the Higbee has become synonymous with the winter season and is something our guests and team members look forward to each year,” said Mark Tricano, senior vice president of operations, Northeast Ohio, for JACK Entertainment. “JACK Cleveland Casino stepped up this year with a whimsical new theme and holiday-themed promotions to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that is sure to capture the imagination of every visitor.”

WHIMSY & WONDER

When guests step into the Higbee Building this holiday season, they will be enchanted by the casino’s transformation into a whimsical wonderland. Local design firm Room 2 Room has decked the gaming halls with vibrant pops of color, quirky storybook characters and sparkling decorations inspired by the holiday décor that made the Higbee Building famous throughout the Midwest.

Guests will once again be greeted at the Public Square entrance by the iconic 22-foot-high “Season’s Greetings” sign and a Christmas tree made of wrapped gift boxes. Upon entering the casino, guests 21 years of age and older will find eight custom-designed, garland-covered archways illuminated by 30,000 twinkling lights. The original 22-foot Higbee tree, adorned with photos of Cleveland’s past, stands nearby in the center of the street-level gaming floor.

As guests stroll the three floors of the casino, they will encounter touches of whimsy and warmth, along with numerous other surprises, like quirky displays of storybook characters. But not every character is full of holiday spirit – guests can catch a certain grouchy, green fellow red-handed as he attempts to steal Holidays at the Higbee.

WELCOMING WINDOWS

Welcoming window displays give downtown visitors and holiday shoppers a glimpse into the excitement and anticipation that can only be found at Holidays at the Higbee. The central window on Public Square comes to life with a winter village scene featuring animatronic characters gathering around a tree set against a hand-painted background.

Downtown Cleveland’s community spirit is also on display again this year. JACK Cleveland Casino invited local friends to partake in the fun and decorate the building’s other street-side windows. This year’s participating businesses include A Christmas Story House, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Gladiators, Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Play House, Crocker Park (Stark Enterprises), Hotcards, JACK Thistledown Racino, Playhouse Square, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Cleveland, Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, Rock the House, Room2Room, Studio Floral, Starwood Properties (SouthPark Mall & Great Northern Mall) and SpeedPro Imaging.

FULL SLEIGH GIVEAWAY

Holidays at the Higbee would not be complete without gifts, so throughout the month of December, JACK Cleveland Casino will be giving away over $100,000 in prizes. The Full Sleigh Giveaway promotion kicks-off on December 1 with drawings every Friday and Saturday and culminates on December 23, when one lucky winner gets to drive away in a brand new 2018 red Corvette.

DELECTABLE DINING

JACK Cleveland Casino’s seven-station buffet is serving holiday favorites all season long. On Christmas Day, the buffet will be offering a special feast from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Menu items, prepared by Chef Shane Brassel, include herb crusted prime rib, glazed ham, smoked salmon, butternut squash soup, and cream spinach. For desert, guests can indulge in creme brulee, bread pudding, holiday cookies and much more. Full pies and cookie trays are also available for guests to purchase.