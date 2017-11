Do You Watch The Voice? You Could Have Trumped Jen Toohey Today If so!

1. AS KATY PERRY PERFORMED “ROAR” FRIDAY NIGHT, ONE FAN GOT A SURPRISE INFLATABLE BALL TO THE FACE. THE INFLATABLE PROPS WERE DROPPED FROM THE CEILING WHILE CROWDS BATTED THEM AROUND. WHEN AN INFLATABLE EYEBALL LANDED ON THE STAGE PERRY KICKS IT TO THE CROWD RIGHT INTO A FANS CAMERA. NO ONE WAS HURT AND THE FAN CAPTURES HERSELF LAUGHING AFTER. CAN YOU NAME ANY KATY PERRY SONG?

2. FERGIE HAS A NEW JOB AS HOST OF FOX’S, “THE FOUR.” SHE ANNOUNCED THE GIG VIA HER SOCIAL MEDIA THIS WEEK. SHE IS THE FEMALE VOCALIST FOR THIS HIP HOP GROUP. WHAT IS IT?

BLACK EYED PEAS

3. ADD THIS TO THE LIST OF DUTIES FOR ED SHEERAN. HE’S THE GODFATHER TO JAMES BLUNT’S CHILD WHO WAS BORN IN JUNE OF LAST YEAR. WHO’S OLDER? JAMES BLUNT? OR ED SHEERAN?

JAMES BLUNT – 43 ED SHEERAN – 26

4. DICTIONARY.COM HAS REVEALED “COMPLICIT” AS THE SITE’S ‘WORD OF THE YEAR.’ WHAT WAS DICTIONARY.COM’S WORD OF THE YEAR FOR 2016? ‘IDENTITY’, ‘EXPOSURE’ OR ‘XENOPHOBIA’?

XENOPHOBIA(IDENTITY 2015, EXPOSURE 2014)

5. THE TOP 11 SINGERS PERFORMED ON “THE VOICE” LAST NIGHT, AND THEY PERFORMED SONGS CHOSEN FOR THEM BY THE FANS. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE THREE MEMBERS LEFT ON TEAM MILEY?

JANICE FREEMAN. BROOKE SIMPSON. ASHLAND CRAFT