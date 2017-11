Dictionary.com has revealed “complicit” as the site’s ‘word of the year.’ How’d it score the designation? Site lexicographer Jane Solomon says numerous events drove more people to look up “complicit” at specific times of the year overall. In fact, it was 300% more times than in 2016.

One of the major spikes took place in April when Ivanka Trump used the word in an interview to say, “I don’t know what it means to be complicit.”