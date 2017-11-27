LIST! These Are The Cyber Monday Deals Happening Today

Filed Under: cyber monday
(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s Cyber Monday – so if you missed out on Black Friday deals, you can cash in today! Here are some of the online outlets that are having big blowouts today – so you’ll get all the savings, minus all the running around and fighting over flat screen TVs.

Kohl’s –  20% off site-wide

Macy’s – Extra 20% off Cyber Monday sale prices

Toys R Us – Up to 40% off + $5 e-gift card with $29 purchase

Old Navy – 40% off EVERYTHING

Amazon –  Latest Echo $79.99, The Fire HD 10 tablet $99.99

Walmart –  Samsung 58-inch 4K TV for $598, Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones for $179

For even more Cyber Monday deals, click HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live