Des’ Favorite Things “Chagrin Fine Jewelry”

Filed Under: 2017 favorite things

I so love visiting my friends at Chagrin Fine Jewelry. Every time I go there I find something else to fall in love with, this year the sapphires caught my eye. Here’s just a few:

img 2302 Des Favorite Things Chagrin Fine Jewelry img 2303 Des Favorite Things Chagrin Fine Jewelrysapphire 150x150 Des Favorite Things Chagrin Fine Jewelry img 2301 Des Favorite Things Chagrin Fine Jewelry img 2300 Des Favorite Things Chagrin Fine Jewelry img 2299 Des Favorite Things Chagrin Fine Jewelry

You can find more beautiful pieces here.  The color of a sapphire is one of the most important factors in determining its value. While they come in all colors except red (ruby), the brightest and most intense blue are the most valuable. Clarity is also important in determining value. A stone of quality is free from visible inclusions . For centuries sapphires are considered to be symbolic gems with healing properties.

More from Desiray | Middays 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live