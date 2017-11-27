Des’ Favorite Things “Chagrin Fine Jewelry”

I so love visiting my friends at Chagrin Fine Jewelry. Every time I go there I find something else to fall in love with, this year the sapphires caught my eye. Here’s just a few:

You can find more beautiful pieces here. The color of a sapphire is one of the most important factors in determining its value. While they come in all colors except red (ruby), the brightest and most intense blue are the most valuable. Clarity is also important in determining value. A stone of quality is free from visible inclusions . For centuries sapphires are considered to be symbolic gems with healing properties.