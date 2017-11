Can YOU Answer This Royal Family Question?

1. HAPPY CYBER MONDAY DAY! CYBER MONDAY HAPPENS ON THE MONDAY AFTER THIS FEDERAL HOLIDAY.

THANKSGIVING

2. MILEY CYRUS SLAMMED INTERNET RUMORS THAT SHE’S PREGNANT. CYRUS, WHO IS NOT EXPECTING A CHILD, TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO CLEAR THINGS UP. “RUDE!!! NOT PREGNANT JUST EATING A TON OF TOFURKEY,” CYRUS POSTED ACROSS THE PHOTO WITH ARROWS POINTING TO HER BELLY. TRUE OR FALSE, TOFURKEY IS A VEGETARIAN TURKEY REPLACEMENT?

TRUE

3. IN HONOR OF 2017’S NATIONAL JUKEBOX DAY, WAFFLE HOUSE RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCED THE TOP TEN SONGS MOST-PLAYED ON TOUCHTUNES JUKEBOXES OVER THE PAST YEAR. TAKING THE 2ND, 3RD, AND 4TH SPOTS ARE RIHANNA’S “LOVE ON THE BRAIN,” AND ED SHEERAN’S, “SHAPE OF YOU” AND “THINKING OUT LOUD.” WHICH SONG CAME IN FIRST PLACE? “KILLING ME SOFTLY” BY FUGEES, “UPTOWN FUNK (FEAT. MARK RONSON)” BY BRUNO MARS OR “BLUE AIN’T YOUR COLOR” BY KEITH URBAN?

BLUE AIN’T YOUR COLOR” BY KEITH URBAN

4. PRINCE HARRY IS ENGAGED TO HIS AMERICAN GIRLFRIEND, MEGHAN MARKLE. THE WEDDING WILL BE IN THE SPRING. WHO IS HARRY’S ELDER BOTHER? PRINCE WILLIAM, DUKE OF COMBRIDGE

5. CONGRATS TO MISS SOUTH AFRICA AS SHE HAS BEEN CROWNED MISS UNIVERSE 2017. WHO WAS THE WINNER LAST YEAR? MISS COLOMBIA? MISS FRANCE? OR MISS VENEZUELA?

MISS FRANCE