Thoughtful Questions For Your Thanksgiving Holiday

Filed Under: Thanksgiving
(credit: Thinkstock)

The Huffington Post has just come out with a list of 35 questions they suggest will promote thoughtful discussion over the holidays. They suggest asking folks about the favorite place they’ve visited, or where they’d love to travel if they could go anywhere.

  • What did you do for Thanksgiving when you were a kid?
  • What’s your favorite place you’ve visited?
  • What’s your favorite way to give back and help others?
  • Do you remember your first kiss?
  • If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
  • What would you do if you won the lottery?
  • When did you know you’d found “the one”?
  • What’s your earliest memory?
  • What fictional place would you most want to visit?
  • What was your favorite band in high school?
  • What’s your favorite family tradition?

For more thoughtful questions, click HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live