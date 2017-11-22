Thoughtful Questions For Your Thanksgiving Holiday

The Huffington Post has just come out with a list of 35 questions they suggest will promote thoughtful discussion over the holidays. They suggest asking folks about the favorite place they’ve visited, or where they’d love to travel if they could go anywhere.

What did you do for Thanksgiving when you were a kid?

What’s your favorite place you’ve visited?

What’s your favorite way to give back and help others?

Do you remember your first kiss?

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

What would you do if you won the lottery?

When did you know you’d found “the one”?

What’s your earliest memory?

What fictional place would you most want to visit?

What was your favorite band in high school?

What’s your favorite family tradition?

