Things To Do In Cleveland This Thanksgiving Weekend

Winterfest At Public Square

From 1-8pm on Saturday, November 25th, Public Square is hosting Winterfest! There will be live performances, holiday activities, food trucks and more! Plus, admission is free. For more details, click HERE.

Holiday Lights At Victory Park

The Holiday Lights event is a dazzling 1.5-mile drive-through holiday light show featuring spectacular displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience The Holiday Lights from the comfort of your own car! For more details, click HERE.

Crocker Park

Ice skate, shop AND see the beautiful Christmas tree. For more details, click HERE.

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
