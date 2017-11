Do You Know The Answer To THIS Thanksgiving Question?

1. AS PROMISED, PINK JUST RELEASED THE VIDEO FOR HER LATEST SINGLE “BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA,” THE TITLE TRACK TO HER LATEST ALBUM, AND IT FEATURES AN APPEARANCE BY CHANNING TATUM, WHO DANCES IN THE CLIP. CAN YOU NAME ANY PINK SONG?

2. WELL TOMORROW IS THANKSGIVING, AND HOPEFULLY YOU GET A CHANCE TO SPEND SOME, IF NOT MOST, OF THE DAY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR BIRD SERVED ON THANKSGIVING? CHICKEN? OR TURKEY?

TURKEY

3. “FORBES MAGAZINE” HAS NAMED KENDALL JENNER THE WORLD’S HIGHEST PAID MODEL. IN 2017, SHE BROUGHT IN ABOUT $22-MILLION. SPEAKING OF MODELS, WHO IS THE MAIN HOST AND CREATOR OF THE POPULAR TV SHOW AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL?

TYRA BANKS

4. ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY, 17.7% OF AMERICANS SAY THEY CONCEIVED THEIR CHILD ON OR AROUND THANKSGIVING, GIVING IT THE SLIGHT EDGE OVER WHAT YOU’D THINK WOULD BE THE MORE POPULAR CHOICE, VALENTINE’S DAY 17.3%. WHICH HOLIDAY CAME IN THIRD? NEW YEARS, HALLOWEEN OR CHRISTMAS?

CHRISTMAS (14.3%) – HALLOWEEN (13%), NEW YEARS (11.3%)

5. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are about be to be parents for a second time. The announcement came via Teigen’s Instagram page. WHO’S OLDER? JOHN LEGEND? OR CHRISSY TEIGEN?

JOHN LEGEND – 38

CHRISSY TEIGEN – 31