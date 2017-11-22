Buy A Rainbow Dunkin’ Donuts Mug & Benefit With 99 Cent Coffee Refills!

Congratulations to Heather Feenaughty of Westlake who had the winning design entitled, “Miracles Happen”! She was the winner of the Dunkin mug design contest for UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

For a $5 donation during the month of December, guests will receive a customized mug which entitles them to $.99 hot coffee refills at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants during the month of January. Dunkin’ Donuts will donate the $5 from each mug sold to the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and have guaranteed the hospital a minimum donation of $20,000.

For more details, click HERE and listen to our podcast above!