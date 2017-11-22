Buy A Rainbow Dunkin’ Donuts Mug & Benefit With 99 Cent Coffee Refills!

Filed Under: Dunkin’ Donuts

Congratulations to Heather Feenaughty of Westlake who had the winning design entitled, “Miracles Happen”! She was the winner of the Dunkin mug design contest for UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

For a $5 donation during the month of December, guests will receive a customized mug which entitles them to $.99 hot coffee refills at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants during the month of January. Dunkin’ Donuts will donate the $5 from each mug sold to the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and have guaranteed the hospital a minimum donation of $20,000.

For more details, click HERE and listen to our podcast above!

 

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live