WHAT?! Pringles Create Thanksgiving Flavored Chips

Filed Under: pringles
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pringles is going where no chips have gone before.

The makers of Pringles have created an entire Thanksgiving meal of stackable potato chips this year.

“USA Today” reports Pringles’ new Thanksgiving “dinner” chips has eight flavors of chips, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

The chips don’t come in the usual Pringles’ can. These chips come in a TV-dinner style tray with separate sections for the different flavored chips.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live