Ohio Station Outlets will open at 6am Black Friday and the first 200 customers at Guest Services will receive a $20 gift check to be used at any Ohio Station Outlets retailer.

Coming Saturday, November 25th instead? The first 100 customers at Guest Services then will receive a $20 gift check.

Not only that, but make sure to check out the Santa Express train ride that begins on Saturday and continues through Christmas Eve!

Want all the details? Click HERE for more.