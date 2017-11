Which Flavor Of Pie Will Most Likely Be Served On Thanksgiving?

1. BROWNS ARE NOT GOOD. I REPEAT THE CLEVELAND BROWNS ARE NOT A VERY GOOD FOOTBALL TEAM. THEY LOST AGAIN YESTERDAY! HOW MANY GAMES HAVE THEY WON THE ENTIRE REGULAR SEASON? 0? 2? OR 4?

0

2. SERENA WILLIAMS AND HER HUBBY WERE MARRIED IN NEW ORLEANS. THE COUPLE, ALONG WITH THEIR BABY DAUGHTER, WAS SEEN DEPARTING FOR THEIR HONEYMOON ON A PRIVATE JET. WHAT IS THE NAME OF SERENA’S SISTER WHO IS ALSO A WELL-KNOWN TENNIS PLAYER?

VENUS

3. HARRY STYLES WILL BE PERFORMING AT THIS YEAR’S VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW. THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW IS SET TO FILM TODAY IN SHANGHAI, AND WILL AIR NOVEMBER 28TH ON WHICH NETWORK? ABC, NBC, OR CBS?

CBS

4. AND FOR THOSE SERVING PIE THIS THANKSGIVING, PUMPKIN PIE IS THE MOST LIKELY TO BE SERVED (44%), FOLLOWED BY APPLE PIE (29%). CAN YOU GUESS WHICH FLAVOR CAME IN THIRD WITH 19%?

PECAN

5. DAVID CASSIDY IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA SUFFERING FROM COMPLETE ORGAN FAILURE, AND IS IN NEED OF A LIVER TRANSPLANT. DAVID CASSIDY PLAYED PARTRIDGE BROTHER ON THE SHOW, THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY?

KEITH