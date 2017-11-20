REVEALED! What Not To Buy On Black Friday

We’ve been trained that the best shopping deals we’re going to find during the holidays will be on Black Friday, but that’s not always the case. Retailers do slash prices the day after Thanksgiving, but sometimes the Cyber Monday deals are better than those offered on Black Friday. So before you join the other 164 million consumers who will be shopping on Thanksgiving weekend, here are a few things that are NOT worth buying on Black Friday.

Jewelry – According to RetailMeNot shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll, shoppers who can wait until January for jewelry purchases will see Valentine’s Day discounts starting early in the new year.

Tools – You can score some tool deals on Black Friday, but Julie Ramhold , consumer analyst with DealNews says there are more discounts on drills, hammers, and wrenches in December.

Fitness equipment – Stores know everyone's New Year's resolution will be to work out more, so the best time to shop for exercise gear is after the new year when retailers are offering deeper discounts to move merchandise.

Winter clothing – You'll find outerwear for 50% off during December, but if you wait until January, you can get cold weather gear for even less.

You’ll find outerwear for 50% off during December, but if you wait until January, you can get cold weather gear for even less. Laptops – Cyber Monday will have the best laptop prices, “especially if you’re in the market for a mid-tier model,” Ramhold says.

Cyber Monday will have the best laptop prices, “especially if you’re in the market for a mid-tier model,” Ramhold says. Travel – Wait to book your vacation on Cyber Monday when you can find price cuts on hotel stays, vacation packages, and flights.

