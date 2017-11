Pink and Kelly Clarkson are among this year’s American Music Awards performers, but if that wasn’t already great enough, it turns out they are performing together. The AMAs just announced that the two artists will join forces to open the show, the first time they’ve ever performed together.

.@kelly_clarkson and @Pink will perform together for the very first time to OPEN the 2017 #AMAs! This Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/fYCOY3NF84 — AMAs (@AMAs) November 16, 2017

Gonna play it super cool whilst singing with @Pink this Sunday at the #AMAs ….but know on the inside I️ will be freaking the &$@! out 😬 #oneofthegreatestvocalistsofourgeneration #sheissorad #sundayissofarfromnow — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 16, 2017