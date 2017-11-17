Match The Stars Holiday Happenings Edition

STARTING MONDAY 11/20

MUST BE 21 OR OVER TO PLAY

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win tickets to the best holiday happenings around Cleveland!

Possible matches include:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 12/29 at Quicken Loans Arena

98 Degrees at 12/14 Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Glow at Cleveland Botanical Gardens

Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience

Straight No Chaser 12/10 at Playhouse Square

Champions of Magic 12/30 at Playhouse Square

Janet Jackson 12/3 at Quicken Loans Arena

A Christmas Carol at Playhouse Square

Katy Perry 12/10 at Quicken Loans Arena

Toboggan Passes at the Strongsville Chalet (Cleveland Metroparks)

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*