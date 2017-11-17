Match The Stars Holiday Happenings Edition

STARTING MONDAY 11/20

MUST BE 21 OR OVER TO PLAY

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win tickets to the best holiday happenings around Cleveland!

Possible matches include:

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra 12/29 at Quicken Loans Arena
  • 98 Degrees at 12/14 Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
  • Glow at Cleveland Botanical Gardens
  • Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience
  • Straight No Chaser 12/10 at Playhouse Square
  • Champions of Magic 12/30 at Playhouse Square
  • Janet Jackson 12/3 at Quicken Loans Arena
  • A Christmas Carol at Playhouse Square
  • Katy Perry 12/10 at Quicken Loans Arena
  • Toboggan Passes at the Strongsville Chalet (Cleveland Metroparks)

star102 matchthestarsholidayhappenings rev0 550x712 Match The Stars Holiday Happenings Edition

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

