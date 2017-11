Can You Answer THIS NSYNC Question?

OVER 50 MILLION PEOPLE WILL TRAVEL AT LEAST 50 MILES FROM HOME THANKSGIVING WEEKEND, WHICH IS A 3.3% INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR, AND THE LARGEST NUMBER OF TRAVELERS SINCE 2005. WHAT DAY OF THE WEEK DOES THANKSGIVING FALL ON?

THURSDAY

HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO RACHEL MCADAMS! MCADAMS ROSE TO FAME IN 2004 WITH THIS ROMANTIC DRAMA MOVIE WITH RYAN GOSLING. THE NOTEBOOK, A WALK TO REMEMBER OR THE CHOICE?

THE NOTEBOOK

PINK AND KELLY CLARKSON ARE AMONG THIS YEAR’S AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMERS, BUT IF THAT WASN’T ALREADY GREAT ENOUGH, IT TURNS OUT THEY ARE PERFORMING TOGETHER. THE AMAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE TWO ARTISTS WILL JOIN FORCES TO OPEN THE SHOW, THE FIRST TIME THEY’VE EVER PERFORMED TOGETHER. IS PLEASE DON’T LEAVE ME A PINK OR KELLY CLARKSON SONG?

PINK

THE MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT IS JUST OVER A WEEK AWAY AND FOX JUST ANNOUNCED THAT FERGIE AND RACHEL PLATTEN ARE BOTH ON BOARD TO PERFORM DURING THE SHOW. THE 2017 MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT WILL AIR NOVEMBER 26TH AT 7 PM ON FOX. WHO WILL BE HOSTING THE PAGEANT THIS YEAR? HE HOSTED IT LAST YEAR AS WELL.

STEVE HARVEY

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT DURING 3 THINGS, NSYNC IS CELEBRATING THEIR 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW MERCHANDISE! YES! HOME DECOR, COLLECTIBLE FIGURES, ALBUM COVERS AND MORE. CAN YOU NAME ALL FIVE MEMBERS THAT MADE UP NSYNC? (YES I WILL ACCEPT FIRST NAMES)

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, JC CHASEZ, CHRIS KIRKPATRICK, JOEY FATONE, AND LANCE BASS