“Titanic” is turning 20 this year. To celebrate, director James Cameron has re-mastered the film and will re-release it next month.

The new version will play in 87 theaters equipped with Dolby Cinema started on December 1st. Tickets are already on sale. Get yours here.

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1. Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

“Titanic” brought in $2-point-19 billion dollars and is the number two top-grossing film behind Cameron’s “Avatar.”