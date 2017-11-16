Pinterest’s Hottest Holiday Decorating Trend

Ready or not, the holidays are here. That means people are digging boxes of baubles, bits, and decor out of their garages and attics, getting ready to trim their trees and light up the neighborhood with elaborate Christmas light displays. And if you’re looking for a little decorating inspiration this year, Pinterest is the place to find it, but their new holiday data report shows the hottest trend this year is much more low-key.

According to Pinterest, “naked greenery” is the trendiest look this year and searches for the term are up 379% this season. So expect to see wreaths, tabletop decor, even Christmas trees without all the embellishments, looking good in just their naked greenness.

This naked greenery trend makes sense if you consider it’s the perfect blend of two of the most popular decor trends of 2017: Hygge Scandinavian interiors and simple modern farmhouse style. It’s definitely a more toned-down look compared to the candy cane-topped overdone decor of years past, but that’s not a bad thing.

And if you want to drag out your Santa’s workshop, Rudolph and all the other reindeer for your holiday displays, you do what makes your festive heart happy. But less is more, especially this time of year.