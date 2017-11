Kevin Love is walking the streets of SoHo in New York in the latest photo shoot for Banana Republic and he looks more handsome than ever in them.

A sharp suit is all you need. Keeping my style game 💪🏻💪🏻 with @bananarepublicmens. #BRMens #BRxKevinLove A post shared by @kevinlove on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

The pictures are part of the brand’s holiday ad campaign and will appear in stores and on billboards.

See all the pictures HERE.