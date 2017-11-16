John Legend and Carrie Underwood to Host GRAMMY Special

By Robyn Collins

GRAMMY Award winners John Legend and Carrie Underwood will to co-host GRAMMYs Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special. The program will air November 24, at 9pm on CBS.

The special will feature highlights from the past 59 years, including artist reactions to their own GRAMMY performances: “To be asked by Paul McCartney to come up and jam was like a life-affirming moment for me,” said Dave Grohl.

Elton John said his performances at the GRAMMYs over the years have expanded his musical scope. “Everybody I’ve performed with on the GRAMMYs is brilliant and I’ve learned a lot from them, and I’ve enjoyed the experience so much. What I love about the GRAMMYs is seeing people, the true artists come on … the people who last the test of time, and they always give me goosebumps.”

During the program, Blake Shelton recalls singing with Glen Campbell in 2012, “I have never felt more honored, proud, and nervous, and a sense of unexpected accomplishment. My first moment on that stage was with one of the greatest legends—not in country music—of the entertainment industry, period!”

The broadcast will also feature archival footage and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY winners and nominees, including Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Paul McCartney, P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Keith Urban.