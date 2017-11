Best Buy – 5 pm Thursday to 1 am Black Friday

Big Lots – 7 am to midnight

Dollar General – 7 am to 10 pm

JCPenney – 2 pm to 10 pm Black Friday

Kmart – 6 am – Closing hours depend on location

Michaels – 6 pm to 12 am; 5 ppm for Rewards members

Sears – 6 pm to 12 am

Target – 6 pm to 12 am

Toys R Us – 5 pm to 11 pm Black Friday

Walgreens – varies by location

Walmart – 6 pm