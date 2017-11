Do You Know The Answer To THIS Ed Sheeran Question?

TRAIN’S PAT MONAHAN IS LAUNCHING ANOTHER PORTFOLIO OF WINE. THE SINGER HAS TEAMED WITH WINEMAKER JAMES FOSTER FOR “DROPS OF JUPITER,” A LINE OF THREE DIFFERENT WINES. THEY INCLUDE A CABERNET, A PINOT NOIR AND A SAUVIGNON BLANC. BESIDES DROPS OF JUPITER, CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER TRAIN SONG?

COLDPLAY FANS MAY WANT TO TUNE INTO “MODERN FAMILY” NEXT WEEK. THAT’S BECAUSE THE BAND’S FRONTMAN, CHRIS MARTIN, IS SET TO MAKE A CAMEO. WHICH NETWORK IS MODERN FAMILY ON? CBS, ABC OR NBC?

ABC

EARLIER THIS WEEK A REPORT SUGGESTED BLAKE SHELTON WAS GOING TO BE “PEOPLE’S” SEXIEST MAN ALIVE AND NOW IT’S OFFICIAL. BLAKE TWEETED THE COVER ALONG WITH THE CAPTION, “THANK YOU @PEOPLE!!!! DON’T HATE ME BECAUSE I’M BEAUTIFUL… “ WHO WAS PEOPLE’S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE LAST YEAR FOR 2016? CHRIS HEMSWORTH, DWAYNE JOHNSON OR RYAN REYNOLDS?

DWAYNE JOHNSON (CHRIS 2014, RYAN 2010)

ONE OF THE MANY THEORIES SWIRLING AROUND TAYLOR SWIFT’S “REPUTATION” IS THAT THE SCANDALOUS SONG “DRESS” WAS WRITTEN ABOUT ED SHEERAN, BUT ED HAS NOW DEBUNKED THE THEORY. FANS SPECULATED IT MIGHT BE ABOUT ED THE TUNE MENTIONS OF A GOLDEN TATTOO, AND ED HAS BRIGHT ORANGE TIGER ON HIS CHEST, AND SHE DOES FEATURE THE LINE “IN THE SHAPE OF YOU” IN THE SONG, AND “SHAPE OF YOU” IS ONE OF ED’S BIGGEST HITS. DOES ED SHEERAN HAVE MORE OR LESS THAN 50 TATTOOS?

MORE OVER 60

CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR JORDIN SPARKS. NOT ONLY IS SHE A MARRIED WOMAN, SHE’S ALSO HAVING A BABY! LOOK FOR THE FAMILY’S NEWEST ADDITION LATE NEXT SPRING. WHICH SEASON OF AMERICAN IDOL DID JORDIN SPARKS COMPETE ON?

SEASON 6