What Is The Most Popular Food Emoji We Use?

THE WEEKND CERTAINLY ISN’T SITTING AT HOME CRYING OVER SELENA GOMEZ. WHILE SELENA MAY OR MAY NOT BE BACK TOGETHER WITH JUSTIN BIEBER, THE WEEKND MAY BE MOVING ON WITH ONE OF BIEBER’S EXES. TRUE OR FALSE, WE PLAY ALL THREE ARTISTS (THE WEEKND, SELENA GOMEZ AND JUSTIN BIEBER) HERE ON STAR102?

TRUE

PINK JUST LANDED A NEW CHART RECORD. THE SINGER’S LATEST SINGLE, “WHAT ABOUT US,” TOPS THE “BILLBOARD” ADULT POP SONGS CHART THIS WEEK, HER 9TH NUMBER ONE ON THE CHART. THE NEW CHART TOPPER GIVES PINK THE RECORD FOR THE MOST ADULT POP SONGS NUMBER ONES BY A FEMALE ARTIST. PRIOR TO THIS, PINK WAS IN A TIE FOR THE RECORD WITH THIS STAR102 ARTIST. TAYLOR SWIFT, LADY GAGA OR KATY PERRY

KATY PERRY

ACCORDING TO NEW STATS FROM TWITTER, FOOD IS THE EIGHTH MOST-SEARCHED FOR TOPIC ON THE PLATFORM. SO, WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR FOOD EMOJI USED? COOKIE CAME IN THIRD, CHOCOLATE BAR IN SECOND…WHAT CAME IN FIRST? ICE CREAM, PIZZA OR HAMBURGER?

PIZZA (ICE CREAM 5TH, HAMBURGER 4TH )

WALLETHUB HAS JUST COME OUT WITH THEIR LIST OF THE BEST AND WORST CITIES FOR SINGLES. THEY LOOKED AT 32 KEY INDICATORS INCLUDING AN AREA’S SINGLE POPULATION, NIGHTLIFE OPTIONS, ONLINE DATING OPPORTUNITIES, GENDER BALANCE, TINDER USERS AND MORE. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA WAS NAMED THE BEST CITY FOR SINGLES. TINDER USES WHICH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TO MATCH PEOPLE? FACEBOOK, TWITTER OR INSTAGRAM?

FACEBOOK

HAPPY 42ND BIRTHDAY TO BLINK 182’S TRAVIS BARKER! HAVE MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND BLINK 182?

3 (MARK HOPPUS, TRAVIS BARKER, MATT SKIBA)