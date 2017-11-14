How to Make Thanksgiving Dinner in Under 3 Hours

Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you’re like me, you have hosting anxiety because everyone will judge your food. Oh sure, they’ll say everything looks great, but you want to make it memorable AND edible. Here’s what you do:

Spatchcock your turkey. Yes, I said spatchcock. I love the word, but more importantly, it cuts the cooking time in half. Basically, you cut the backbone out and press it flat. It also cuts down on the breast being done and the leg still being raw. That’s the worst.

Dry or wet brine? It doesn’t matter, but make sure you BRINE! Salt breaks down the meat and makes it all kind of juicy. Do not skip this step.

Serve kale salad – Kale is trendy and making a salad is quick, doesn’t require the oven, and it adds some much needed green to the table. Look up any recipe, or get any prepackaged salads at Trader Joes and empty into a bowl. No one needs to know.

I love spiralizing. Everyone thinks you’re fancy and it’s so simple to do. We have an attachment for our Kitchen-Aid, but you can buy a cheap one at Wal-Mart for like 10 bucks. Spiralize some sweet potatoes Add thyme sprigs or cranberries to a baking sheet and roast them up..Simple and quick! Top with marshmallows or drizzle cranberry sauce

Make a skillet stuffing – This stuffing cooks in the same pan you use to saute the stuffing flavorings and only takes about 20 minutes to assemble and another 20 minutes to bake. This recipe rocks, find it HERE

Frozen puff pastry is your secret weapon for dessert – With a three hour time limit, you can’t really pull off a homemade pie, but this maple-pear sheet tart only takes 10 minutes to prep. Stick it in the oven when you sit down to dinner and it’ll be baked and ready to eat in time for dessert. And just like that you finished your Thanksgiving feast. Find the recipe HERE